Blair's first dog park honors woman who dedicated life to caring for animals

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Blair celebrated a milestone Monday as the city broke ground on its first dog park, a project that honors the memory of a local woman who dedicated her life to caring for animals.

The Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park will be located within Black Elk-Neihardt Park, where city leaders and neighbors gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony.

The park is named after Mandy Jo Rounds, who died in a tragic accident in 2019. Her mother, Kristi Rounds, said the park is a fitting tribute to her daughter's love for pets.

"She actually had her own business in Omaha that she trained dogs, she'd walk dogs, she babysat dogs. So when she passed away I knew I wanted to do something but I wasn't sure," Rounds said.

Following Mandy's death, her family channeled their grief into action by creating the Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Foundation to honor her memory. The foundation worked for four years to raise money and coordinate with the city to make the dog park a reality.

"This is just… this has been so in my heart and to get to this point it's just awesome," Rounds said.

The completed park will feature a 6-foot fence and obstacle course activities for dogs to enjoy. City officials said the fence will be installed before the end of the year, with the park opening with all amenities in early 2026.