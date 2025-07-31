'Heartbroken': Horizon Biofuels releases statement following explosion Tuesday

Horizon Biofuels releases statement following explosion at site Tuesday.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that Horizon Biofuels, Inc. (HBI) confirms that three people have died as a result of the explosion at our facility on July, 29 2025. The incident occurred at approximately 12:00PM. Emergency services responded immediately. Operations at the facility have been suspended indefinitely.

We are absolutely heartbroken by the loss of three members of our HBI family, there are no words to describe the grief we feel. Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. Our entire focus right now is on supporting them and our team through this profound tragedy.

The company is working closely with local and federal authorities, including the Fire Marshal's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to conduct a full and thorough investigation into the cause of this incident.

We are committed to a complete and transparent investigation to understand what happened. The safety of our people has always been our top priority, and we will do everything possible to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.

We want to thank the many first responders from numerous Fire Departments (volunteer and paid), Local and State Police, Red Cross and many others behind the scenes for their many hours of time and talents, in response to this crisis.

We will share more information as it becomes available and is appropriate to do so, out of respect for the families and the integrity of the investigations." — Chad Schoeneck, general manager, Horizon Biofuels.

