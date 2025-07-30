Rescue crews are working to find three people trapped inside a Horizon Biofuels building in Fremont after a massive explosion. Officials say the rescue operation could take days to complete.

Watch Hannah's story:

Family Confirms: Search for father and two daughters trapped after explosion at Fremont biofuel plant

Family members confirmed to me that the missing individuals are a worker and his two daughters, ages 8 and 12.

Robby Baker told me his 12-year-old stepdaughter, her father, and the father's 8-year-old daughter remain trapped in the building. Baker described a chilling phone call that revealed their location.

"Right after the building collapsed, he was pinned inside of it. He made a phone call to his wife and said where the girls were at, get someone in there to get them out, and he was pinned in, and there was fire all around him," Baker said.

"Our lives are in there; we need to get them out," Baker said.

Baker has been at the scene since 12:30 seeking information about the rescue efforts.

Wade Lux

First responders told Baker it could take two to three days to extract the trapped individuals from the building. They confirmed this remains an active fire, with crews working through the night and preparing for incoming storms.

The family plans to wait nearby until the father and daughters are rescued. In the meantime, they're asking for prayers as severe weather is expected to hit Fremont tonight.