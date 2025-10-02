Rural Nebraskans are paying more attention to economic concerns, poll shows

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The latest survey shows more rural Nebraskans now rate lower prices for consumers as very important, as well as the need to strengthen economic relationships with other countries.



A new survey shows rural Nebraskans are increasingly focused on consumer prices and international trade relationships.

"Amid the trade conflict, tariffs have price impacts, impacts on product availability and prices paid, and rural Nebraskans like consumers everywhere are becoming more and more aware of the prices that are ultimately paid," Ben Lubben said.

The poll also shows rural Nebraskans do not support using trade policies as a weapon.

The poll is conducted annually, but trade policy questions have been added over the past two years as the issue has become a key topic in politics.

Ben Lubben, Extension Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics at UNL, said the data remains generally consistent from this year to last year, even as trade policy has moved from rhetoric to action. However, he said that the importance of consumer choices and lower prices has increased.

The data from these polls helps increase understanding and identify priorities for rural Nebraskans.

