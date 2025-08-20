Blair's Country Estates neighborhood continues recovery after storm leaves one-third of mobile homes damaged

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — One-third of homes in Blair's Country Estates neighborhood were damaged by severe weather on Aug. 9, with residents finding support from neighbors and relief organizations as recovery continues.



On Saturday, August 9, Richard and Betty Jo Priddy woke up to howling wind and rain. They noticed their tree had fallen on their mobile home.

This week, disaster response leaders came together in Blair to coordinate recovery efforts going forward because a lot of work still remains.

"We've been well taken care of, and we’re all gonna get through it."

Just over a week ago, the city of Blair was hit hard by a severe thunderstorm. Immediately after, volunteers, different organizations, and neighbors stepped up to help one another. However, the community is still deep in recovery mode, especially right here in Country Estates.

"A second later it came inside, and from that point on it was just a marathon to get our stuff out of there and over to storage. It was raining, and it was kind of miserable, but you know what? It didn't matter; we were still alive," said Richard Priddy.

After the shock settled in, neighbors like Connie Gilliland began offering help.

"Well, the very first thing I said was, 'You're staying with me. There's no question,'" said Gilliland.

In the Country Estates neighborhood, there are 116 mobile homes. Omaha Rapid Response, which has been working in the area since the storm hit, says that out of all these homes, one-third have some kind of damage, and eight or nine will have to be demolished, including the Priddys’.

"We've had heavy equipment out here—skid steers, track loaders, excavators," said Ken Gruber of Omaha Rapid Response.

"My heart breaks to see others that lost everything here. A lot of them are poor; they don't have money to replace it," said Jim Erwin, a neighbor in Country Estates.

This week, disaster response leaders came together in Blair to coordinate recovery efforts going forward because a lot of work still needs to be done. Groups like Omaha Rapid Response and the Red Cross have teamed up with First Lutheran Church in Blair to offer free services to those who need it most.

"I want them to know that we are here for the long haul, and we're going to make sure they are not forgotten," said Erika Cada, the disaster coordinator for First Lutheran Church of Blair.

While the Priddys wait for demolition, they've found a new home just a block away.

"We got the trailer. I got my air conditioning unit moved. Everything is working 100% good," said Richard Priddy.

"We've been well taken care of, and we’re all gonna get through it and go on with our lives again. I didn't lose my neighbors; they only moved a block away, which was my big worry because we've been so close, you know," said Gilliland.

If you live in Blair or were impacted by the recent storm, contact Omaha Rapid Response or First Lutheran Church for support.