Father and two daughters' remains recovered after Horizon Biofuels explosion

Authorities have recovered the bodies of Dylan Danielson, 32, and his two daughters, ages 8 and 12, from the Horizon Biofuels explosion site. The family thanks the community for their support.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains of two juveniles and their father have been recovered from the Horizon Biofuels building explosion.

Dylan Danielson, 32, was working at the facility when the explosion occurred. His body was recovered on Wednesday along with the remains of his two young daughters. Family reports the two juveniles are Danielson's eight and 12-year-old daughters.

The 12-year-old girl's stepfather said the family is devastated by the news.

He told KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree that this was not the outcome they'd hoped for.

He told her moving forward from this tragedy will be like learning how to walk again.

State Fire Marshals continue investigating what caused the explosion at Horizon Biofuels.

The family expressed gratitude for community support during this difficult time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
