Father and two daughters' remains recovered after Horizon Biofuels explosion

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains of two juveniles and their father have been recovered from the Horizon Biofuels building explosion.

Dylan Danielson, 32, was working at the facility when the explosion occurred. His body was recovered on Wednesday along with the remains of his two young daughters. Family reports the two juveniles are Danielson's eight and 12-year-old daughters.

The 12-year-old girl's stepfather said the family is devastated by the news.

He told KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree that this was not the outcome they'd hoped for.

He told her moving forward from this tragedy will be like learning how to walk again.

State Fire Marshals continue investigating what caused the explosion at Horizon Biofuels.

The family expressed gratitude for community support during this difficult time.

