Mike Flood faced hostile crowd in Seward as constituents demand he hold Trump administration accountable

Video shows angry constituents at a town hall in Seward

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

His first in-person town hall in Columbus back in March was rowdy, and things didn’t change much for Mike Flood when he took the stage again in Seward.

“Elon Musk and President Trump..." began Flood during an answer to a question on the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Is a crook!” exclaimed one woman in the crowd.

The concerns from constituents were mostly unchanged from the first town hall.

Many expressed fears that impending cuts to Medicaid and SNAP assistance could be devastating for low income Nebraskans.

“This bill is creating winners and losers and I don’t see how anybody could vote for a bill if they don’t know who are winners and losers?” asked one constituent

Flood tried to defend his efforts on the Houses budget bill, now known as the Big Beautiful Bill but the crowd was mostly unconvinced.

One concern though started to come up again and again as questions were asked, what will Flood do to stop a Trump administration that many in the crowd believe is trying to usurp the country’s systems of checks and balances.

“At what point, even though you are a Republican and he is a Republican, are you willing to break with him?” Asked another constituent.

“what exactly is the purpose of Congress, why do you exist?” asked another constituent.

Flood answered he wasn't happy with everything Trump did but still fully supported the President and his agenda.

“Please know that every time someone one the administration comes up with an idea I can’t pull the fire alarm every day,” answered Flood.

Flood has so far stood out among his Republican colleagues who have mostly avoided in-person town halls since the beginning of the new Trump administration.

Despite the hostile reception in both Columbus and Seward, Flood says he plans to keep meeting with constituents.

His next stop will be Lincoln sometime in August.

“You have to put yourself in the town square. Stand up and defend the things you support, learn about things you don’t know and engage with the people who don’t agree,” said Flood.

