Rep. Mike Flood says he's open to extending ACA subsidies

As the Senate moves forward with legislation to end the government shutdown, Nebraska Representative Mike Flood said he plans to fly back to Washington D.C. Tuesday and hopes to vote for the bill.

Nebraska GOP Congressman Open to ACA Subsidy Extension

Senate Democrats initially blocked the funding bill because COVID-era subsidies for Affordable Care Act healthcare plans were set to expire. This means health insurance premiums for many families and business owners buying plans on the ACA marketplace will become more expensive.

When asked about concerns over rising healthcare costs, Flood expressed openness to continuing the ACA subsidies.

"Yeah, I'm very open-minded on that ACA stuff. In fact, I got a couple calls last week from constituents of mine that were asking about the ACA tax credits and on my way back to Norfolk this morning I'm going to call three of them and just understand what their situation is," Flood said.

The eight Senate Democrats who voted to advance the funding bill say they've secured a commitment from Republican colleagues that the Senate will vote on an extension of ACA tax credits by mid-December.

"I have reason to believe there's a lot of ACA families that rely on the these ACA tax credits to make their insurance affordable," Flood said.

