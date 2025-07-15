Valley residents face brown water and service disruptions, as city replaces aging water line

Residents experienced disruptions in water service, with some facing brown water from faucets and others without water entirely due to the city's infrastructure work to replace aging water mains.

Long-time resident Joan Getzfrid expressed anxiety over the indefinite timeline for water service restoration, while Tyler Curtis reported dealing with brown water.

City Administrator Cameron Gales explained that the water disruptions are temporary as a line is connected.

Joan Getzfrid, who has lived in Valley for 20 years, had her water temporarily shut off while the city replaces the water main near the pickleball courts at N Platte and West Valley streets.

"They say it's off until further notice. Now that's scary, if it's just a few hours, that's fine. But until further notice, who knows what that means?" Getzfrid said.

Tyler Curtis, who lives a few minutes up the street from Getzfrid, has been dealing with brown water pouring from his faucets since the water was shut off in her part of the neighborhood.

"When you let it sit for quite a while it, it gets these little black specks kind of sludgy. I really don't know how to describe them," Curtis said.

Curtis, who bought a home in Valley Proper in 2019, told me he hadn't experienced any water issues since we spoke earlier this spring — until Monday.

When asked if it was jarring to see brown water come from his faucet, he responded: "Always. I really wanted to get a nice shower before I hopped on the news, but that was not an option, so here I am."

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree sat down with City Administrator Cameron Gales to learn more about the city's growing pains while they work to replace the lines.

"The new water lines are being connected, and that's why we've had the water disruption because they're having to connect these new lines to to the system," Gales said.

The city has plans to fix several other water mains.

"I'm working with our city engineer and some other architectural and engineering firms to kind of get arms around, where to prioritize. We know where some of the old lines are, but we really wanna look at how do you like kind of categorize them, as lines that needed to be replaced yesterday and those that you know we can look at down the line, maybe 4 or 5 year,s" Gales said.

Both Curtis and Getzfrid expressed relief that the city is taking steps toward resolving the issue.

"Absolutely, very glad," Getzfrid said.

"Some of the main disruptions have, have caused some issues in town and, and delayed some things and, you know, nothing crazy but missed trash days and and different things like that which is kind of an inconvenience but I'm more than OK with an inconvenience of that to get clean water back in town," Tyler said.

Water service was expected to be restored Monday night.