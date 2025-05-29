“I started fixing it and started using it" Fremont teen offers neighbors a helping hand mowing lawns

Video shows Riley Parsons helping his neighbors out by mowing lawns for free.

Riley Parsons started his mowing career helping out a disabled neighbor and after seeing how much it helped, he started helping his whole neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During the summer most kids are sleeping in but during his summer mornings, Riley Parsons is getting his mower ready and heading to work.

"It's the one I found for free. I started fixing it and started using it," said Riley.

Riley started his mowing career a couple of years ago when he lent a hand mowing a lawn for a disabled neighbor

He mowed that lawn, then kept on going.

Now Riley has a half dozen lawns he clips in his neighborhood, his weed wacker is broken but once it's fixed, he plans to start edging lawns too.

Riley's grandma Chris says, she couldn't be prouder of what Riley has accomplished so far.

"I think it's great, I wish more of our young kids would take more pride in helping their neighborhood, keeping it clean and helping the elderly," said Riley's Grandmother Chris Harms.

Most kids who spend their summers mowing grass are doing it for cash, but Riley just wants to help.

Some neighbors have offered him money but when I asked, they said told me Riley would only charge them a dollar.

"Some people have asked me to do their yards after I get done with other people's yards," said Riley.

As the oldest sibling Riley is trying to set a good example for his brothers and sisters

Grandma says, he is off to a great start.

"I am proud of him, he is turning out into a really special boy," said Harms.

"It makes me feel good. It's helping out people, if they don't have a mower or their mower is broke it helps them out a lot," said Riley.