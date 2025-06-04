PETA "Hell on Wheels" truck met with dozens of counter protesters after it makes stop in Norfolk

Video shows the PETA protest that happened at the Black Cow Fat Pig on Monday where one protester was arrested.

PETA activists were met by dozens of counter protectors in Norfolk, led by 81 year old Norma Jean Wilber who was arrested during the protest. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Norma Jean Wilber has spent the last 38 years living in Norfolk.

She loves the town and the people in it.

When she saw a notice in the paper this past week that PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, was going to be protesting at the local restaurant Black Cow Fat Pig, she jumped into action and started calling every farmer and rancher she knew.

“Have you read this article and if you have meet at the corner of, I can’t remember the numbers now. But Fat Pig Cow, pink chickens and ducks I have no idea on Monday at noon,” said Wilber.

When Norma Jean showed up on Monday every parking space in front of the restaurant was full, blocking PETA from parking out front.

This video courtesy of Parker James with the Hot Barn Report shows the protest.

“So I reached in the back seat and got my Sunday hat out which has a veil I can tie and it wouldn’t blow away and I parked under the tree in the turning lane,” said Wilber.

Soon police showed up to the protest but Norma Jean stood her ground and was eventually arrested.

She said, it’s something she never expected to happen to her in her life.

“I went to parochial school as a child. We were told never to talk back, never” said Wilber.

PETA’s trip didn’t have the effect the protesters intended. Black Cow Fat Pig told me, it was one of their busiest days ever.

“I think we had 60 pulled pork sandwiches take out orders before we even opened up,” said Jeremiah Fox with Black Cow Fat Pig.

Norma now faces a charge of obstructing a peace officer, and two citations for impeding traffic and unnecessary noise.

She has a court date in a few weeks and potential fines to pay but Norma Jean isn’t worried.

“I am totally calm. I am not hiring an attorney because im right in what im doing,” said Wilber.

