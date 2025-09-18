Fremont High School class of 1950 celebrates final reunion 75 years later

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Fifteen Fremont High School classmates from 1950 celebrate their final reunion 75 years later, sharing memories and honoring lost friends.



Now in their 90s, getting together isn't as easy anymore, so they've decided this will be their last reunion.

"We are a very close class. We've been close throughout the many many years of getting together," said one classmate.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 18, 2025, FHS Class of 1950s Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are a lot of memories in this building on 10th and Main for the Fremont High School class of 1950. While it's now home to the school district office, these Tigers never forgot where they came from and are celebrating their final reunion together, 75 years later.

With a graduating class of around 190, 15 old classmates made it out to the Fremont Golf Club to celebrate their diamond jubilee reunion.

"We are a very close class. We've been close throughout the many many years of getting together," said Bill Jensen.

These friends have gotten together nearly every year since graduating, and although the group has gotten smaller, their bond has never faltered.

"And then the more you get together the closer you get when you're older," said LaVonne Nelsen.

Now in their 90s, getting together isn't as easy anymore, so they've decided this will be their last reunion. But they'll cherish every moment.

"I loved choir, I loved journalism and I loved being a cheerleader for so many years," said Verla McClay.

"Yeah I was a cheerleader," said Ruth Walther Albright.

When asked about her cheerleading days, Albright's daughter could be heard off camera saying she brought her pom poms to the reunion.

Among the laughs and memories shared was also a moment to honor the classmates they've lost.

"We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again," said Jessie Waterman.

This milestone of reuniting 75 years after high school doesn't happen often. To honor it, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 18, 2025, FHS Class of 1950s Day.

"We got along. We got along without TV. We didn't have any air conditioning, we didn't have any cell phones but we succeeded. Our generation is called the silent generation for a reason. We were very thrifty. We got more for our dollar I'll tell you that," Jensen said.

These classmates want to encourage the next generation to cherish the bonds you make, because they might just last you a lifetime.

"You always have opportunities to make new friends but don't ever forget those old friends," McClay said.