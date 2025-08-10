Community comes together to help Blair neighbors after destructive storm

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Relief efforts continue in Blair after 80 mph winds damaged homes and property, with neighbors, contractors and organizations like The Salvation Army stepping in to help the community recover.



Video shows a large tree breaking off and damaging a neighbors roof.

The Salvation Army was out providing neighbors in need with free meals.

Neighbors impacted by the storm share how helpful everyone has been.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Relief efforts continue in Blair after a storm early Saturday morning brought 80 mph winds that tore through the town. This weekend, several groups, organizations, and even neighbors helped one another get back on their feet.

“Just barely missed our gas meter right here,” said Shane Wiemann, who has called Blair home for three years.

This tree has been on their front lawn for even longer, but on Saturday morning, it took a hit.

“We’re out here cutting it, and it was probably up here, so we’re walking back and forth, you know, the grandkids and I, pulling sticks and stuff to the side, and then I heard a crack.”

“It kind of tore me up a little bit because it’s just a lot of stress, you know, I’m thinking I don’t have thousands of dollars,” he added. The tree broke off and damaged his neighbor’s property. Wiemann said they are waiting to talk to the insurance company to see what they can do.

In the meantime, they’re taking any help they can get. “I mean, everybody chips in, you know, especially right around here. We all look out for each other.”

From trucks of contractors pitching in to pick up branches to organizations like The Salvation Army providing neighbors in need with a free meal.

“We’re serving anybody affected by the storm. That could be someone who lost their property, someone who had damage to their property, first responders, or recovery workers. We’ve been seeing people from all groups coming in,” said Todd Andrews, senior director of marketing and communications for The Salvation Army of Omaha.

Laura Stuart stopped by the tent set up in front of the Riverview Park Resort and Marina to grab some breakfast before leaving her campsite after checking out the damage. “Our site was protected; we just have limbs everywhere, but nothing like there are campers that had trees fall straight down on them,” said Stuart.

“They brought us breakfast today and some liquid refreshments, you know, water, Gatorade, and coffee, so thank you so much to them,” she added.

In times like these, it takes a village to get a community back to what it’s supposed to be.