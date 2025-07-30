Fremont neighbors rattled by powerful explosion

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors told KMTV there were no evacuation orders in the area. Some workers nearby even gave out water to first responders.



Explosion in Fremont rattles neighbors around the area.

Some neighbors told KMTV it shook homes and businesses.

Nearby workers passed out waters to first repsonders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People reported hearing the blast from nearly a mile away. Leaving many shocked and rushing to do what they could to help.

"I was like oh my god, I was on the south side of town and I was instantly praying no one was hurt," Stacy Leu said.

"It was just like wow, immediately we were like is anyone in the building, that's what was everyone's first reaction was is anyone in the building and then a couple of the men I work with ran over there to see what was going on because I work with a couple of volunteer firefighters as well," Danielle Peterson works nearby said.

"All of a sudden, I heard this huge crash, the car shook like a gust of wind went by, and I was like, what was that? I thought semi tipped, so we came out front, and we just saw a bunch of smoke,: Skylar Hudson, owner of Modern K9 Solutions said.

Neighbors told KMTV there were no evacuation orders in the area. Some workers nearby even gave out water to first responders.

Police helped neighbors working nearby leave the area safely.