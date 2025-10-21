Blair construction project resumes after city warning letter and six-month delay

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Work has resumed on a stalled construction project in downtown Blair after the city issued a warning letter to the developer earlier this month.

The mixed-use building project at 16th and Washington streets had been dormant since April, prompting city officials to take action. On October 3, the city gave developer Justin Von Loh 10 days to resume work or face consequences.

City Administrator Phil Green said crews have slowly started back up on the project, which is set to transform a former restaurant space into a mixed-use building.

"A lot of people have been concerned about the weathering of the structure. The city is monitoring that. It's not uncommon for buildings when they're being built to be out in the elements for a while. That doesn't mean that the wood is deteriorating so our inspector looks at all those things every time he's over there doing an inspection," Green said.

Green said Von Loh didn't provide a specific reason for the six-month delay, citing only personal issues.

The city's immediate priority is getting the structure enclosed before winter weather arrives. Officials have also asked Von Loh to clean up the sidewalk space and ensure it remains passable when construction work isn't actively taking place.