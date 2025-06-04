Neighbors hope problem homes in Valley could become new source of affordable housing

Video shows three problem homes near the area of East and Alexander street in Valley.

Neighbors say that decrepit properties near their homes have sat empty for years after being damaged by floods. They are hoping the problem homes could be turned into affordable housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its definitely not the sight you want to see first thing in the morning.

“I have my cup of coffee in the morning and I have to look out my front window at this every day and thats not good,” said Valley resident Donald Suster.

Across the street from Donald’s property are three decrepit homes.

After being damaged in the floods of 2019 they have sat empty, one is already condemned.

He told me he has asked the city and the mayor to do something to fix it but in the 6 years since the flood, little has been done.

Donald’s neighbor Steve Peoples said the eyesore doesn’t match up with his spiking property valuations.

“My house evaluation last year was $140,700. This year its 180,700. Just imagine what the valuation would be if these two or three houses weren’t here,” said Peoples.

Steve said he knows that offers have been made to purchase the properties but the owner isn’t interested in selling.

“They wont do it. They would rather pay the taxes and let them sit,” said Peoples.

Both Steve and Donald think the lots have the potential to be transformed into affordable housing, a big need in Valley.

Ryan Basye with On Deck housing, a non-profit who builds affordable homes in the metro area, has a separate development in Valley trying to meet that demand.

“We have three lots in Valley at this time under On Deck. That’s all we have going on right now but we are lined up to build three affordable homes out there,” said Basye.

I had a chance to speak with the mayor of Valley Cindy Grove who told me she couldn’t give specifics on these properties. But she did say these homes, along with every other nuisance property, have received notice from the city things need to be taken care of.

Donald hopes, those notices turn into something that could help Valley long term.

“I think it would be great. It would be great for the city and if they could do affordable housing that would be great,” said Suster.

