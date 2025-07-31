Community steps up to support family impacted by tragic biofuel plant explosion

The community came together to support the family of a Horizon Biofuels worker and his 8 and 12-year-old daughters, who were found deceased after the building exploded.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree met with community members on Wednesday, many expressed their desire to rally and support the family, from businesses providing food and water to churches hosting prayer vigils.

Robby Baker, the stepfather of the 12-year-old girl, said Tuesday that the Tin Lizzy Tavern brought them food and water while they waited for answers.

KMTV visited the tavern on Wednesday to see how they're helping the family and first responders. Tonnya Figueroa, who works at the tavern, took immediate action.

"I went over to Walmart and got a bunch of Subway sandwiches and boxes of chips and took it over to the Inglewood Fire Department, so at least they had something they greatly appreciated," Figueroa said.

Figueroa told me Baker has been a patron of the tavern. When she heard it was his family affected by the collapse, she knew she had to step up.

"When something like this happens, this tragic in this community, everybody comes out. I mean it affects everybody. I mean it's a small town, that's what happens, and so when we heard about this yesterday, it broke my heart," she said.

The Tin Lizzy Tavern wasn't the only organization stepping in to provide support. Fremont Church of the Nazarene held multiple prayer circles for the family.

Tyler Runyan, who led the prayer circles, doesn't know the family personally but felt moved by the situation and wanted to offer support.

"When we don't understand, we know that he's big enough to handle that emotion, but his love will come around and support us, and so we're just praying for peace and comfort during this time," Runyan said.

Baker KMTV he's beyond thankful for all the kind words and prayers that they received during this difficult time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.