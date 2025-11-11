ADM, Tallgrass celebrate Columbus carbon capture facility while conflict over CO2 pipelines continues in Iowa

COLUMBUS, Iowa (KMTV) — A carbon capture pipeline is already operational in Columbus, Nebraska, marking a significant development in the state's agricultural economy while similar projects face contentious debates in Iowa and South Dakota.

The ADM ethanol plant in Columbus is celebrating its partnership with Tallgrass, a pipeline company that transports and stores CO2 captured during ethanol production.

The ADM facility captures carbon dioxide as corn is processed into ethanol. Then, the CO2 is piped to the Tallgrass facility next door where it's compressed, cooled and — ultimately — sent through a pipeline to an underground storage facility in Wyoming.

Rep. Mike Flood has championed the carbon capture process, emphasizing its economic benefits for Nebraska farmers.

"It puts Nebraska in the driver's seat when it comes to the future of our ag economy. I mean, if you're a farmer and you're anywhere near Columbus, this is a value-ad," Flood said. "By the way it's good for the environment, and it's all market-driven, so this is great."

While clean fuel tax credits remained in the federal budget bill passed this summer, ADM Plant Manager Todd Good said the project helps the local economy regardless.

"Well, even without tax credits, this is going to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol, which is going to see an increase in demand because of that," Good said.

Gov. Jim Pillen promoted biofuels as a way to create new domestic markets for farmers, reducing dependence on international sales.

"What's really fun is when people start talking about we need to sell soy beans to Russia. Personally, I just as soon they starve, and we in Nebraska don't have to sell soybeans because we use all of our soybeans," the Governor said.

Carbon pipelines in Nebraska have encountered less opposition than in neighboring states such as Iowa and South Dakota, partly because Tallgrass is converting an existing natural gas pipeline to carry CO2 rather than building entirely new infrastructure.

