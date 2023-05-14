2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at gathering in Arizona

Two people are dead and five are injured after a shooting at a gathering in Yuma, Arizona.

In a Facebook post, The Yuma Police Department said it responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of S. J Edward Drive.

Upon arrival, police discovered several victims with gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old male had been transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center before officers arrived at the scene and was pronounced dead shortly after. Police said a second victim, a 20-year-old male, was transported to the hospital by the Yuma Fire Department and also succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old male who was also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center was later flown to Pheonix with life-threatening injuries.

The other victims, ages 15, 16, 18, and 19 had non-life-threatening injuries. Seven total victims were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Police said that several off-duty officers assisted in the incident.

Police do not yet have any suspects in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to anonymously report any helpful details.

Anyone reporting information leading to an arrest could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward, according to Yuma Police.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

