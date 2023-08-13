2 witnesses in 2020 election probe asked to appear before grand jury

Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has now notified at least two witnesses to appear before a grand jury early next week in the investigation of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Georgia's former Lt. Governor, Geoff Duncan, told CNN he was asked to appear on Tuesday. Later Saturday, independent journalist George Chidi posted that he was also asked to appear Tuesday.

This latest development signals that Willis will be presenting the case to a grand jury.

"I have no expectations as to the questions, and I'll certainly answer whatever question's put in front of me, and certainly don't want to go any deeper than that, to, you know, jeopardize or compromise the investigation," said Duncan. "Look for me; this is a story that is important for Republicans to hear, Americans to hear. Let's hear the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Donald Trump's actions and the surrounding cast of characters around him."

Willis' office declined to comment on Tuesday's requested appearances. She is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation.

If indicted, this would mark the fourth indictment for the former president.

