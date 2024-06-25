A Chiefs Love Story: Kansas City Chiefs, Hallmark team up for Christmas movie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas came early for Chiefs Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark announced they're teaming up for a Christmas movie set to release this holiday season.

Dubbed "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," the movie will premiere during Hallmark's 15th-annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Movie production is set to begin next month, and will feature Hallmark actors Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr.

The movie will be filmed entirely in the Kansas City area, including at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hallmark said the movie will follow a love story between a Chiefs super fan named Alana Higman hoping to win fan of the year and an NFL employee named Derrick who is tasked with picking the fan.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

There is no word on an exact release date for the movie.

However, Hallmark did say there's plans underway for game day activations, co-branded merchandise, among other promotion.

Last January, the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark collaborated on a promotional trailer for a fictional film titled "Falling for Football," starring Hynes.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas called the announcement a win for Kansas City.

"I am excited to see filming in Kansas City, employing hundreds in the film industry here at home, and a celebration of even more Hallmark moments at Arrowhead Stadium," Lucas said in the post. "Great synergy for two world-renowned Kansas City brands this holiday season."

