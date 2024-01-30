Watch Now
Arizona National Guard members among the injured in Jordan attack

The servicemembers deployed from Arizona last September for Operation Spartan Shield to advise and assist Jordanian forces.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jan 29, 2024
The Pentagon says a drone attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan left three Americans dead and more than 40 injured.

The early morning attack over the weekend happened at a housing unit while some Americans slept.   

It marked the first deadly airstrike against U.S. bases in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began. 

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs confirmed in a tweet that Arizona National Guardsmen were wounded in the strike. 

Hobbs says the state is ready to offer support for the guardsmen and their families.

The Arizona National Guard released a statement confirming guardsmen were in the area on January 27, but did not reveal how many.

A spokesperson with the Arizona National Guard confirmed Arizona servicemembers were among the eight people needing evacuation or imminent transport for their injuries.

The servicemembers deployed from Arizona last September for Operation Spartan Shield to advise and assist Jordanian forces.   

President Joe Biden blames Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq, and has vowed to retaliate. 

Iran is denying any role in the attack.

