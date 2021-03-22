Best pellet smoker grills 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If part of your summer includes family barbecues and grilling your favorite foods, you’ll want to have the best pellet smoker grill so you can feed your family and friends all summer.

Making sure you have the best pellet smoker grill is not as easy as picking out the first one you see. You’ll have to make sure it is within your budget and has the features you need, including, for example, how many meals you can make at a time and whether it has functions other than simply grilling. Of course, size also matters. If you have a small patio or will be putting it on a deck, you might need a smaller one than if you are going to be putting it in an open yard.

The key difference between regular grills and a pellet smoker grill is that a pellet smoker grill will leave your food with a wood-smoked flavor that you would not get from using other kinds of grills. Once you decide which pellet smoker brill is best for you, you’ll also want to guy hardwood pellets so you’re ready to go when it arrives.

If you’re looking to step up your grilling game, a pellet smoker grill will be a great addition to your backyard or deck!

Note: Prices are correct as of the time of publication.

The Best Pellet Smoker Grill

Price: $369

This Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker functions as an eight-in-one grill and will barbecue, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. It also has auto temperature control, so you can set the temperature and walk away while the grill does all the cooking. It features 452 square inches of cooking space and weighs 84 pounds.

Price: $681

This Pit Boss Grills Pellet Smoker stands upright and fits in a small area, so it would work for a deck or patio. It has a digital LED readout and meat probe, plus five porcelain coated cooking grids. You can smoke multiple types of meat at once and it has an auto start and auto shut-off.

Price: $370

This PIT BOSS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is made of stainless steel and is on two large wheels, so you do not have to keep it in one spot. It has porcelain-coated cooking grates, a removable side shelf and serving tray, and a digital control board with LED readout.

Price: $700

This Traeger Grills Pellet Grill and Smoker would be great for a large party. It has 884 square inches of cooking capacity and can accommodate eight chickens, seven racks of ribs or 40 burgers. It can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue and is made of steel. It also has easy-to-clean porcelain grill grates and all-terrain wheels.

Price: $299

This Green Mountain Davy Crockett Foldable Portable Wood Pellet Grill is perfect for tailgating, as it weighs just 68 pounds and folds up for traveling. It even fits in most trunks. It also has a thermal sensor that monitors the grill temperature and a meat probe, with 110-volt or 12-volt adapters for three power options.

Which pellet smoker grill will you be adding to your backyard?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.