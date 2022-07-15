This bio-oil for scars and stretch marks has almost 99,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and it’s less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Stretch marks, scars and uneven skin tone can make people feel self-conscious or uncomfortable. A skin care product called Bio-Oil promises to help improve the appearance of these imperfections without clogging pores or irritating sensitive skin — and Amazon reviewers are big fans of this product.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a natural body oil formulated with vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and lavender oil for soothing, anti-inflammatory properties. The oil absorbs into the skin quickly, leaving it feeling smooth and soft.

The company says bio oil is gentle enough to use on all skin types, tones, textures and areas of the body. It can improve the uneven appearance of light or dark skin tones and has a natural emollient to improve the texture, as well.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has 4.6 stars and more than 129,100 ratings on Amazon. Over 100,000 customers have given this skincare product 5 stars.

Customers rave over its ability to lighten everything from stretch marks to scars left by acne, cuts and even bug bites.

“This saved my skin,” wrote one reviewer, Boca Doce Baking, who shared a before-and-after photo. “Amazing results after less than 2 months. Followed instructions, applied every night and morning to my legs to help with my big bite scars, I suffer from an allergy to mosquito bites.”

They also say it is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin and a little goes a long way.

“I am very happy with this purchase,” said reviewer Brandon. “The doctors are not sure what caused a reaction on my hands, followed by scarring. I tried Bio-oil and after 4 weeks (applying 2 times a day) I am very happy with the results. The product did work for me and I didn’t have any reaction (I have sensitive skin).”

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is also economical. Different sizes are available on Amazon; you can get three 0.85-ounce containers for $17.97 (or $17.07 if you use Subscribe and Save), choose a 1-ounce bottle for $8.92, or try a 4.2-ounce bottle that costs $16.

Bio-Oil isn’t the only affordable and well-loved skin care product available on Amazon, of course. RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream has more than 27,800 ratings with an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

RoC Eye Cream has retinol and is advertised as helping to reduce puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. It will reportedly brighten and diminish puffiness in the eyes in four weeks. It also promises to decrease the appearance of fine lines by 50% in 12 weeks.

“I am 43 with heavy lines on my forehead that I hate,” wrote reviewer Stephanie Kerry, who had been using the cream for two weeks. “This has already made a visible difference.”

This eye cream is just $17.94 for a 0.5-ounce container.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.