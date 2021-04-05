Birthday Cake-Flavored Pebbles Cereal Is Finally Hitting Shelves This Month

It’s been 50 years since Pebbles cereal first landed on our breakfast tables and now, the brand is celebrating in the best way possible: by releasing a new birthday cake flavor!

The new limited-edition Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal from Post features colorful flakes in blue, pink and yellow with a vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor. It will begin rolling out nationwide in April and will be available while supplies last. Each box of 10 ounces, 19 ounces or 40 ounces features a recipe for Dinosaur Egg Cake Pops and Flintstones-inspired Stone Age party games.

If you’d rather start your day with protein and less sugar, the brand Dymatize has limited-edition Birthday Cake Pebbles flavor for their ISO100 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Powder.

The brand says it tastes exactly like a bowl of the Birthday Cake Pebbles, but with 25 grams of 100% whey protein isolate, less than 1 gram of sugar and 0 grams of fat per serving. You can find the powder in 1.6-pound or 5-pound tubs for a limited time at Vitamin Shoppe in April and other nationwide retailers like Amazon and BodyBuilding.com in May.

You can also buy Fruity Pebbles Crisps that are the size of potato chips, Fruity Pebbles coffee creamer from International Delight, Fruity Pebbles light ice cream and Duncan Hines now has a Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit that includes cake, frosting and topping. Priced at around $5.49 per box, each kit includes confetti cake mix, Fruity Pebbles-flavored frosting and (of course) Pebbles cereal for sprinkling on top of the cake.

You can even celebrate Fruity Pebbles’ birthday with colorful tie-dye knit beanies for adults, kids and infants from Love Your Melon. The items in their Fruity Pebbles collection come with printed patches that pay homage to the beloved cereal and fan-favorite Flintstones’ characters like Fred and Wilma.

Inspired by the popular TV show “The Flintstones,” Pebbles cereal was the first brand ever created around a media character. Since its creation, Post says 1.4 billion bowls of the cereal are eaten each year.

Happy 50th Birthday, Pebbles!

