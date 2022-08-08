Bissell stick vacuum has 54,000 5-star ratings on Amazon—and it’s only $34

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Melville R. Bissell invented and patented a one-of-a-kind sweeper in 1876 after he and his wife struggled to clean sawdust off their shop’s carpet. Nearly 150 years later, his namesake brand is still known for products that make light work of cleaning floors, and he’d probably be proud to know the modern Bissell stick vacuum is no exception.

Weighing just three pounds, the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is small and lightweight but can pick up more than half a liter of dirt, dust and hair before needing to be emptied. The stick vac effectively cleans carpets, area rugs and bare floors.

You can also easily convert this Bissell stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum and use it to clean anywhere in your home. For instance, attach the floor nozzle for convenient stair cleaning or the crevice tool to reach corners, baseboards and crumbs that fall between sofa cushions. This tool is also ideal for removing lint inside the dryer or cleaning refrigerator coils.

With nearly 81,000 ratings, more than 54,000 of which are five-star grades, this popular Bissell stick vacuum is available for just $33.98 at full price. Customers say it has excellent suction power.

“I vacuum once a week and I’m so surprised how much dirt, dust, and hair this little guy picks up,” wrote a reviewer named Madeleine, who shared the dramatic photo below showing how much her Bissell stick vacuum picked up on one run. “The suction is great on both hardwood and carpet.”

“I am impressed by the suction power,” reviewer Tunde Hubina wrote. “My cats leave some tracking after using the cat litter and it picks it up perfectly. When I opened the dust container I was surprised how much hair it picked up.”

Buyers also like that this Bissell stick vacuum is lightweight and easy to get into hard-to-reach spots.

“I was so sick of pulling all the chairs out from the dining and breakfast tables, and having to move furniture, just to get under and around it all,” another reviewer wrote. “NOW I DON’T HAVE TO DO ANY OF THAT!” They added that it is small enough to maneuver between the legs of any furniture and lightweight enough for a toddler to push.

Bissell recommends cleaning or replacing the filters on the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum every three to six months, depending on use. While you can wash them several times, you may also want to stock up on compatible replacement filters ($16.99 for a four-pack on Amazon right now) to have on hand when needed.

The Bissell stick vacuum is available in blue, lime or purple.

