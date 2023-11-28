Body found in college's ventilation system after reports of foul smell

Authorities in Michigan are investigating after a body was found in the ventilation system at a Macomb Community College building.

According to the Macomb College Police Department, the body was found Sunday night in the vents after reports of a foul odor at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

The body was identified Monday as 36-year-old Jason Anthony Thompson. He was reported missing on Nov. 1.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner is working to determine how Thompson died — although Macomb College Police Department Chief William Leavens says he does not suspect foul play.

“At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation with the goal to understand the circumstances," Leavens said.

Police in Sterling Heights, where Thompson was reported missing, said they had "exhausted every resource" in an attempt to locate the 36-year-old before his body was discovered.

"We received information from our law enforcement partners at Macomb Community College of the unfortunate discovery of Mr. Thompson," Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family for the loss of their loved one."

Macomb Community College school officials say they will notify the community and students when the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts is ready to reopen.

This story was originally published by Ruta Ulcinaite at Scripps News Detroit.

