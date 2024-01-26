Brooks & Dunn just added 22 more dates to their 2024 ‘Reboot’ tour

Looks like one of the hardest working duos in country music isn’t ready to clock out anytime soon. This week, Brooks & Dunn announced they will embark on a whole new leg of their “Reboot” tour, with 22 dates throughout the U.S. and Canada.

This latest round of concerts is yet another continuation of the tour to support their popular 2019 “Reboot” album, which contains reworked versions of hits like “Believe,” “Neon Moon” and Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” They will be joined on the tour by David Lee Murphy as an opening act along with ERNEST, best known for his Billboard top 20 song “Flower Shops.”

This latest tour kicks off with a May 3 show at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and continues through Aug. 10 at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota. Tickets are available for all dates as of today at Ticketmaster, with the exception of a June 13 date on Columbia, Minnesota, with an on-sale date TBD.

MORE: Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As Brooks & Dunn, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn enjoyed many years as one of the most popular country groups of the 1990s and early 2000s. Their album “Brand New Man” sent four consecutive singles to the top of the country music charts in 1991, a first-time feat for a country debut album. The group went on to win multiple Grammy and Country Music Awards before announcing a breakup in 2009.

It didn’t last long: Brooks & Dunn reunited for a series of Las Vegas concerts in 2014, and they released “Reboot” in 2019. Their well-received tour for the album kicked off in 2021, and they’ve been performing several dates each year since then. The pair seem to have settled into their roles as country elder statesmen, and they told People the latest tour has given them a new perspective on their music.

“We see a lot of fans out there that are our age,” Brooks told People. “We built this career together, with them right beside us. And they’re still supporting us like they did back then.”

Brooks & Dunn just added 22 more dates to their 2024 ‘Reboot’ tour originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.