Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Wished Her Happy Birthday In The Sweetest Way

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood celebrated her 39th birthday on March 10 with a gorgeous cake and a sweet birthday wish from her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher.

Fisher shared a photo of his wife of nearly 12 years and her birthday cake on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday @carrieunderwood the boys and I love you and appreciate you so much!”

Underwood then shared a photo of the cake on Twitter. Covered in pink icing and pearl-like decorations, “Happy Birthday Mommy” was written on the cake in gold icing.

“Feeling loved this evening,” she wrote on the post. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet!”

Feeling loved this evening! Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet! pic.twitter.com/bDCLwebNAq — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 11, 2022

Underwood and Fisher were married in July 2010 and have two children together, a son named Isaiah Michael, born in 2015, and another son named Jacob Bryan, born in 2019.

Isaiah was featured on Underwood’s 2020 Christmas album, “My Gift.” The then-5-year-old joined his mom on the song “Little Drummer Boy.” During an interview with “Today,” Underwood talked about how meaningful it was to record a song with her son.

“I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own,” she said. “When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, and just so many emotions. I’m so proud of him.”

AP Photo/Sanford Myers

While Underwood didn’t go into details about why she believes this year will be the best one yet, it looks like there’s a chance we may soon see a new album.

The singer shared a photo on Twitter the day before her birthday that shows her in the studio, with the message, “So, I did a thing…” Then, on March 14, she posted what appears to be a teaser of some kind, only saying, “Coming Friday, March 18.”

So, I did a thing… pic.twitter.com/2SnECo5IkA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 10, 2022

If a new album is in the works or releasing soon, it would be her ninth studio album. Her first album, “Some Hearts,” was released in 2005 after she won “American Idol.” Underwood has gone on to release a new album every two to three years since then, including her first gospel album in November 2021.

Happy Birthday, Carrie!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.