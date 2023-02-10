Chick-fil-A is testing a plant-based sandwich made with cauliflower

Chick-fil-A is adding a plant-based option to its menu that’s designed to rival similar items from other fast food chains. The brand says it tastes so much like its original chicken sandwich, customers will be wondering which is the real meat item and which is a “stunt double.”

The new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a filet cut from a cauliflower. The company says they way they prepare the cauliflower is much like that of their original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich: the cauliflower is “marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.”

The sandwich will be tested in three markets — Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region — beginning Feb. 13. If the test goes well, there’s a chance it will expand to menus nationwide.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, said in a press release. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for — great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

While the sandwich does not contain meat, vegans should be aware that it does contain milk and eggs. Also, Chick-fil-A says they don’t have separate preparation areas in their restaurants, so strict vegetarians may also want to consider that when ordering.

Other fast food chains that have ventured into vegetarian meals include KFC, which introduced plant-based fried chicken in select markets in 2019. Its Beyond Fried Chicken version had a nationwide release in 2022.

The Beyond Fried Chicken was only for a limited time and is no longer available, so Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich looks to be the only plant-based “chicken” option currently available through a fast food chain.

Taco Bell is also a good place to find meatless options, as the chain has an entire menu dedicated to vegetarians. Or, you can simply choose to swap any meat item for beans.

Taco Bell even tested a meat alternative in select markets last summer, but there’s no word yet on if that will be in restaurants nationwide.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.