Cincinnati Bengals Fans Chug Cans Of Their Hometown’s Chili Ahead Of Super Bowl

The city of Cincinnati, Ohio takes two things seriously: sports and chili. These passions have come crashing together now that the hometown NFL team Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Super Bowl LVI to play the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

To celebrate the Bengals’ first big game appearance since 1989, fans are not raising a glass to toast the American Football Conference champions. No, the Who Dey Nation (as Bengals fans love to call ourselves) are cracking open cans of Cincinnati chili and chugging them as if they were a cold beer.

Barstool Sports has been compiling a thread of fans sharing their chili-chugging celebrations on Twitter. I’m not going to lie: it’s equally hilarious and horrifying.

Bengals fans chugging Skyline Chili: A thread pic.twitter.com/YfJjRYHz31 — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) January 31, 2022

As a resident of the Cincinnati area, I know the Bengals’ hysteria seems to know no bounds. You can’t go anywhere or turn on a TV without seeing our team.

I also know that Cincinnati chili has almost a cult-like following here in the Queen City. I guess it’s only natural that people are bringing their two passions together in such a … creative way.

If you’re not familiar with our style of chili, it is nothing like the traditional Texas chili you know that’s filled with hearty beef and beans and a spicy tomato kick.

Adobe

Cincinnati chili, which is sold by numerous restaurants dedicated to the local cuisine, does not have beans and the meat is minced into a very fine grind. The flavor profile also differs significantly from other chilis. According to What’s Cooking America, “Cincinnati Chili has a thinner consistency and is prepared with an unusual blend of spices that includes cinnamon, chocolate or cocoa, allspice, and Worcestershire.”

Typically Cincinnati chili is served on top of hot dogs, inside flour tortillas or over spaghetti with mounds of cheese and onions (that’s known as a 3-Way at the popular Skyline Chili).

That thinner consistency might make it a little easier to chug down a can of the stuff in honor of our favorite team. Or, you could be like these guys and try to shotgun the can like you did with your brew during your college days. Ahh, memories!

It might be a little messy, but that clearly doesn’t matter to my fellow Cincinnati fans. Anything to bring home the big W for the big game on Sunday.

What fun and crazy things would you do to cheer on your favorite team?

How To Watch The Super Bowl Without Cable

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC on Feb. 13. If you don’t have cable, you can still tune into the Super Bowl. You can stream it on Peacock or the NBC Sports app, for example. But if you want to avoid subscription fees, the original way to watch the Super Bowl remains the most cost-effective and reliable: install an over-the-air digital antenna. Since the game always airs on either CBS, Fox or NBC — three of the major over-the-air broadcast networks — it’s totally free for anyone with a TV and antenna to watch on their local affiliate.

If you’ve already got your over-the-air antenna set up and your local NBC affiliate is already scanned into your channel lineup, simply flip to that station on the day of the game and enjoy the coverage from start to finish, fee-free, including NBC’s pre- and post-game shows, all the commercials and the halftime show.

If you don’t have an over-the-air antenna, check out this guide on finding the best one for your needs, then install it and run a scan for channels on your TV. Your local NBC affiliate should be among the ones you receive and that’s where you’ll want to flip on game day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.