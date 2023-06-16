Converse releases colorful and classic 2023 Pride collection

Converse sneakers have an enduring presence in popular culture. Their simple, classic design not only makes them comfortable to wear, but they also add a special touch of personal style to any outfit. However, the brand’s annual Pride campaign takes personal style to the next level, turning it into a statement for social change and acceptance.

According to the brand’s website, the 2023 Converse Pride “Proud to Be” collection “celebrates those who are proud to be living in the power and joy of being themselves.”

Since 2015, Converse has released a shoe collection to promote positivity, amplify queer voices and support the LGBTQ+ community. According to the company, the special shoe line is designed by LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

Since launching the first Pride campaign eight years ago, Converse has pledged and donated nearly $2.5 million to local, national and international organizations that support LGBTQ+ initiatives, including the It Gets Better Project, The Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and The Theater Offensive. These organizations provide services such as homelessness assistance, resource connection, social justice and more.

This year’s Converse Pride collection includes more than a dozen pre-designed shoe styles including the iconic Chuck Taylors. Customers can also custom design a pair of Converse Pride shoes to create a truly individual look.

Here are some highlights from the 2023 Converse Pride collection. See which pair you’d love to slip on and kick around in!

Get the classic Chuck Taylor style with the added height of a platform shoe. This pair of shoes “spotlights the Pride progress flag with a split take on the Chuck Taylor All Star patch,” according to their description. The elevated midsole showcases a split rainbow pinstripe and the sole has rainbow confetti decorative flair.

Converse takes its Chuck Taylor style to a colorful new level with the 70 Plus Pride edition. The exterior has a rainbow split-panel color-block design. On the tongue, you’ll see the Pride Progress flag. Even the outsole integrates the rainbow-hacked pattern. Inside, you get OrthoLite cushioning for extra comfort.

If you want something different from classic Chucks, check out these lightweight sneakers. The shoe’s upper part has textured twill with a rainbow woven into it. On the heel, you get blue and pink stars. Plus, the elevated platform has rainbow color-blocked pods.

Want to turn heads with your Converse? These are the ones to put in your cart!

Take the Chuck 70 design, add a sassy, chunky heel and you have the sneakers that will make a fashion statement wherever you go.

The Chuck 70 De Lux Heel Pride has layers of silver glitter on the upper section, a platform sole, thick heel and rainbow sole that will have anyone marching with Pride.

Visit the Converse Pride Collection website to select your favorite style or create a wearable piece of art for your happy feet.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.