This Conway air purifier has more than 14,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

If you’re concerned about the air you breathe indoors, you may have good reason: The Environmental Protection Agency reports that our indoor air can be more polluted than the air outdoors, even in major cities.

If you’ve been considering purchasing an air purifier for your home, Amazon is currently offering a deal on a Coway air purifier.

Regularly priced at $230, the Coway air purifier in white is currently on sale for $210, and the black version is marked down 14% to $197. A Wi-Fi enabled version is $264.

The Coway air purifier can accommodate room sizes up to 361 square feet and has a four-stage filtration system that’s designed to capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns. That includes everything from pollen and pollutants to allergens and volatile organic compounds, which are released, for example, when you paint inside your home.

The air purifier also has a pollution sensor with LED lights that lets you know the quality of your air in real-time. The time feature allows the purifier to run for 1, 4 or 8 hours before automatically shutting off, or it will shut off when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes. An auto mode picks up the fan speed when it detects pollution, then shuts down to save energy.

With nearly 18,000 reviews so far, the Conway air purifier has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with more than 14,000 customers giving it a full 5-stars. Customers say the auto mode works well, it’s easy to clean, works better than other air purifiers they’ve tried and quiet enough that it acts as white noise while sleeping.

One reviewer who gave the air purifier a full 5-stars said they suffer from asthma and it has improved their quality of life.

“Several months ago, I decided to finally take the plunge and buy this air purifier for my bedroom. Admittedly, it’s a bit overkill for such a small room, but I wanted something that would keep the air completely clean and pure day in and day out,” they wrote. “Since I’ve started to use this, my allergies and asthma symptoms have reduced drastically, and I am no longer awoken with shortness of breath. Not only that, but this has created a safe space from the Utah winter inversion, which creates air quality so poor a healthy person chokes on it. I may buy 1 or more in the future to purify the whole home in the future.”

Another 5-star reviewer said they did a lot of research before deciding on the Conway air purifier.

“I like it so much that I bought two more; one for the living room and the one for the second bedroom,” they wrote. “Set up was super easy. You just take the front cover off, unwrap the carbon filter and the hepa filter, and put it back together”.

Amazon has dozens of other air purifiers as well, including many that are also on sale.

This YIOU Air Purifier is for a large room up to 547 square feet. Priced at $90, you can save 15% by applying a coupon at checkout, which will take the price to $76.50.

With nearly 2,000 reviews, the YIOU air purifier has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is good quality, easy to use and great for a large room like a living room. Many also comment on the sleep mode, which makes it quieter and dims the lights.

One customer who gave it a full 5-stars says it helped with their allergies.

“I purchased this air purifier to use in my bedroom. I have used it for a couple of weeks now and it works great! No more coughing, sneezing and itchy eyes in the morning,” they wrote. “I set it on auto and it is very quiet. I use the light as a night light, works perfect! I am very satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend it to anyone that needs to clean the air in their homes.”

Another option is this Alen FLEX Air Purifier, that is currently on sale for $330, a savings of $58.

The Alen FLEX Air Purifier is made for rooms up to 700 square feet and works for dust, dander, allergens, pet fur and odors. It includes a medical-grade H13 True Hepa filter that the company says removes 99.99% of bacteria, aerosolized viruses and airborne particles larger than 0.1 micron.

The air purifier cleans every 30 minutes and it includes a “lights out mode,” which you can press when going to sleep so that the machine can run, but won’t keep you awake.

You could also go for this AROEVE Air Purifier, which is currently on sale for $130, plus you can save another 5% when applying a coupon, which takes the final total to $123.50.

The air purifier refreshes air every hour and works in a room up to 1,095 square feet. The air purifier also has a built-in dust sensor that will turn yellow or red if something around the purifier becomes dirty.



With more than 900 reviews, the air purifier has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it works great, you can tell a difference in the air quality and it’s easy to use.

For something a bit smaller, this Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier is made for rooms up to 214 square feet.

Regularly priced at $169, it is currently on sale for $160. The air purifier’s 3-stage filtration system is designed to capture and reduce up to 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles in the air, like pollen, pollutants and other allergens.

The air purifier also has a pollution sensor, which tells you the indoor air quality in real-time. The auto mode automatically chooses the fan speed based on the level of indoor air quality and when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, the fan stops and enters low-noise mode.

Have you considered purchasing an air purifier for your home?

