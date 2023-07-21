Delta probed for leaving passengers on plane in extreme heat

The Department of Transportation is investigating a Delta Air Lines incident where a plane full of passengers sat on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for hours as temperaturesrose over 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Passengers who were traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Monday sat on the tarmac for at least three hours after their flight was delayed. The extreme heat caused paramedics to be called to assist people for "heat-related discomfort," according to several reports and social media posts from passengers. The flight was ultimately canceled, and passengers were let off the plane.

"Airlines are required to provide comfortable cabin temperatures during tarmac delays and as such USDOT is investigating the situation that Delta passengers experienced during a tarmac delay at Harry Reid International Airport and will hold the airline accountable for any violations," the Department of Transportation said in a statement obtained by Scripps News.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters he was left disturbed after hearing about the accounts from passengers.

"The reports are shocking and we are investigating. I want to know how it was possible for passengers to be left in triple-digit heat onboard an aircraft for that long. Even at normal temperatures, a tarmac delay is not supposed to go that long and we have rules about that, which we are actively enforcing right now," said Buttigieg.

Scripps News reached out to Delta for comment, but the airline did not respond. However, the airline told CNN they are investigating the incident and made a "compensatory offer" to the passengers.

"Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International," said Delta.

SEE MORE: Extreme heat blamed for man's death in Death Valley

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com