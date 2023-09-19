Harry Potter bewitches Washington Elementary students with copies of The Sorcerer's Stone after KMTV donation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students at Washington Elementary in Omaha got a special treat on Monday.

Harry Potter himself surprised students by helping pass out free copies of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" to third through sixth graders.

Nearly 400 copies were handed out Monday in honor of the book's 25th anniversary for students and teachers to take home.

"This is a good start to their collection," said Judy Bauer, the school librarian. She said for some students, it's the first book they'll have at home.

The books were gifted to the school by Scholastic and KMTV.

