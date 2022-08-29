If You Give A Child A Book campaign kicks off, donations benefit Omaha children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, our If You Give A Child A Book campaign kicks off, sponsored by KMTV and the Scripps Howard Fund.

This year, the one-millionth book will be distributed for the 2022-23 academic year.

The fund has already given away 800,000 books to bolster literacy in communities across the country in the form of giveaways, book fairs, and other programs to invest in childhood literacy programs.

Donations to us stay local and buy books for kids who might otherwise go without.

