KMTV's 'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign: Students and staff at King Elementary reflect on free books

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the help of your donations, in last years campaign, KMTV was able to host a book fair at two Omaha elementary schools. This year, KMTV hopes to return to both schools, King and Washington Elementary to help students grow their at-home libraries.

3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson went back to King Elementary and quickly learned the books were put to great use.

"All the books that I read are, like, really interesting," said fifth-grader Briana Wilson.

Briana Wilson and Lyla Wilson, are not related but they are both fifth graders at King Elementary. They are just two of the students who, with your donations, were able to take home three books to keep.

"I read all of them," Briana said.

"I have read one and it was 'Pizza my Heart', and it was so good and I want another, part two of it," Lyla said.

We caught up with first-grade teacher Tamika Davis-Gray, who said the reaction to the books was pure joy.

"A lot of kids were like, 'They are mine, they are mine,' and we were like, 'Yes, they are yours, so you can take them home,'" Davis-Gray said. "The kids that I had last year, they were pretty much finished reading those books within two or three days."

As an elementary teacher, she knows the power of reading, describing it as the anchor of our learning.

"Once you learn to read you can pretty much learn to do anything," Davis-Gray said.

Principal Stephanie Black, an avid reader herself, said the books are appreciated by the students but also the families.

"It brought up some emotions to see the kids so excited to get books," Black said.

She said many families at King Elementary don't have the funds to purchase books to have at home.

"After you all left, the 'Mrs. Black I finished my book I am going on to my next book.' They were so excited. That is what makes it all worth it," Black said.

Lyla reads to her three-year-old sister every night.

"It gives me back the power to remember stuff that I learned like a while back if f I don't remember, and so I can carry it on for the rest of my life," Lyla said.

Briana and Lyla have both started their own collection of books at home. Briana's favorite is "The Chronicles of Narnia." She said she has read it five times.

"It's like a good book but it's so mysterious at the same time," Briana said. "Reading helps you get a better mindset about things."

A love for reading that sparks a love of learning.

"Sometimes there is stuff that you can relate to, and then what they are doing, you can learn from that and maybe like do something different if it's a bad thing, or like learn a life lesson," Lyla said.

