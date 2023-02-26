Washington Elementary School Scholastic Book Fair (PHOTOS)
A HUGE thank you! Because of YOU we are bringing free Scholastic Book Fairs to OPS students. Some of our staff were at Washington Elementary helping the kids pick out their books!
Serese Cole, Zach Williamson and Mark Stitz pose with the children and their new books at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV Zach Williamson at Washington Elementary Scholastic book fair.Photo by: KMTV Washington Elementary students read their new books.Photo by: KMTV Washington Elementary School students smile with their books.Photo by: KMTV Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help Washington Elementary students checkout with their new books.Photo by: KMTV Serese Cole signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.Photo by: KMTV More Washington Elementary students are seen reading their books.Photo by: KMTV Mark Stitz signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.Photo by: KMTV Washington Elementary School students read books.Photo by: KMTV Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help students checkout at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV Washington Elementary School students enjoying their books.Photo by: KMTV Caitlin Connell with Washington Elementary School students at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV More Washington Elementary School students reading their new books.Photo by: KMTV Zach Williamson helps students checkout at the Washington Elementary School Book Fair.Photo by: KMTV Washington Elementary School sign thanking 3 News Now.Photo by: KMTV