Give A Child A Book

Washington Elementary School Scholastic Book Fair (PHOTOS)

A HUGE thank you! Because of YOU we are bringing free Scholastic Book Fairs to OPS students. Some of our staff were at Washington Elementary helping the kids pick out their books!

February Book Fair Serese Cole, Zach Williamson and Mark Stitz pose with the children and their new books at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Zach Williamson at Washington Elementary Scholastic book fair.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Washington Elementary students read their new books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Washington Elementary School students smile with their books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help Washington Elementary students checkout with their new books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Serese Cole signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair More Washington Elementary students are seen reading their books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Mark Stitz signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.Photo by: KMTV February Washington Elementary School students read books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help students checkout at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Washington Elementary School students enjoying their books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Caitlin Connell with Washington Elementary School students at the book fair.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair More Washington Elementary School students reading their new books.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Zach Williamson helps students checkout at the Washington Elementary School Book Fair.Photo by: KMTV February Book Fair Washington Elementary School sign thanking 3 News Now.Photo by: KMTV

Serese Cole, Zach Williamson and Mark Stitz pose with the children and their new books at the book fair.KMTV
Zach Williamson at Washington Elementary Scholastic book fair.KMTV
Washington Elementary students read their new books.KMTV
Washington Elementary School students smile with their books.KMTV
Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help Washington Elementary students checkout with their new books.KMTV
Serese Cole signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.KMTV
More Washington Elementary students are seen reading their books.KMTV
Mark Stitz signs a Washington Elementary School student's book.KMTV
Washington Elementary School students read books.KMTV
Mark Stitz and Serese Cole help students checkout at the book fair.KMTV
Washington Elementary School students enjoying their books.KMTV
Caitlin Connell with Washington Elementary School students at the book fair.KMTV
More Washington Elementary School students reading their new books.KMTV
Zach Williamson helps students checkout at the Washington Elementary School Book Fair.KMTV
Washington Elementary School sign thanking 3 News Now.KMTV
