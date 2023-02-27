Washington Elementary students receive new books during 'If You Give a Child a Book' fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The second 'If You Give a Child a Book...' fair continued Monday with KMTV team members helping out.

Scripps television station, including KMTV, have given away more than a million books with your support.

At Washington Elementary, every child gets to shop and pick out three books to take home.

We noticed journals, the “I Survived” series, and "Peppa Pig" books were some of the most popular.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson talked to a third-grader, Reid, about the difference in having books at home compared to just reading at school.

“Usually, when I'm reading, it's usually a bit more quiet and usually, no one's looking at me so I usually just have peace and quiet,” said Reid Jenson.

He picked out books about science and told Mary that he grows up he wants to be a scientist.

The students at Washington were wonderful and so grateful.

