A 'Joyful Noise' comes to Holland Center this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s time once again for some sounds of the season. The Salem Baptist Church presents Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas at the Holland Center.

"This is our ninth annual production in partnership with Omaha Performing Arts," said Ananias Montague, minister of music at Salem Baptist Church. "We are excited this year."

Montague said music is not all viewers should expect.

"We have dance, a little bit of drama," he said. "We give you sort of a variety, an eclectic sound that you’ll hear."

Deacon James Brewer has been a part of the show since the beginning, in charge of costumes and props. Brewer's favorite part is the dress rehearsal.

"You actually are seeing everything coming together," Brewer said. "You get an idea as to how this is really going to look and how you think that the people are going to perceive it."

The message of celebrating the true reason for the season is what it’s all about for the cast and crew of the production.

"The excitement of preparing this is one of those things that just kinda gets down deep inside of you," Brewer said.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas will have two performances: Saturday, Dec 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be found at ticketomaha.com

