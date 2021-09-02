ABBA to release first album in 40 years, announces comeback concert

Swedish pop band ABBA is set to release its first new album after nearly four decades.

On Thursday, the band announced that they would release the 10-track album "Voyage" on Nov. 5.

The band also announced a "revolutionary concert," which will happen in London on May 27, featuring the band members performing digitally as avatars.

The group said the concert would use "state-of-the-art motion capture technology" designed by George Lucas' special-effects company Industrial Light & Music.

ABBA also announced that two singles from the new album, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don’t Shut Me Down," are both out now.