Adaptation of popular novel "The Giver" takes the stage at Omaha Community Playhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An adaptation of the popular book "The Giver" is taking the stage at Omaha Community Playhouse.

The play based on Lois Lowry's novel centers around 12-year-old Jonas who lives in a utopian society with no war, pain, or memories. All of life's choices are decided by the government to keep things equal and functional. When Jonas is picked by The Giver to bear the memories of society, he learns the truth behind his world.

"The Giver" opened April 15 and runs through May 8 on the Hawks Mainstage. A sensory-friendly performance will take place April 29.

The show runs Wednesdays through Saturdays. Find tickets here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.