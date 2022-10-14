American Midwest Ballet performs 'Momentum' this weekend in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Dancers with American Midwest Ballet will grace the stage at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs this weekend with performances of "Momentum."

"Momentum" is a mixed-repertory program, meaning a variety of short ballets will be performed.

The five pieces range from classical ballets that showcase technical tricks to more contemporary, theatrical works.

American Midwest Ballet artistic director Erika Overturff says the show features something for everyone with each performance evoking a different emotion from the audience.

“You’re seeing people create art for you live in front of your eyes — and you're seeing multiple people, you know, all of the performers working together as well as the amazing designers that have put in a lot of the behind-the-scenes work," said Overturff. "I just think coming all together in the theater and experiencing something like that together is just really exciting and unique.”

Performances take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit American Midwest Ballet's website.

