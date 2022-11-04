'Annie' tour features two Nebraska natives and highlights local pet adoptions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When the cast of Annie takes to the stage at the Orpheum Theater next week, it’ll feature some familiar faces to Nebraska.

Carly Ann Moore and Harrison Drake are both from Lincoln and have remained close friends for years. Drake shared how exciting it is to do the show with Moore near his hometown.

“We met doing community theater 10 years ago; we did our first show together 10 years ago at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, Nebraska," said Drake. "It’s pretty amazing that we both were able to book a professional show together, let alone one that goes back to our home state together, so that’s been really special.”

"Annie" features a dog named Sandy, whom the title character rescues and befriends in the show. Omaha Performing Arts is using the production to shine a light on local pet adoptions. The dog playing Sandy is a shelter pet success story.

"We’re so excited to always collaborate and get together with other community agencies," Pam Wiese, Nebraska Humane Society, said. "We’re very excited to partner with them to have Annie showing and to be able to showcase some adoptable dogs."

"Annie" runs Nov. 8 through Nov. 13, tickets are available at ticketomaha.com.

