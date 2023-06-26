Annual tour of the Dundee neighborhood kicks off on June 30

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dundee Merchants Association is hosting its annual tour of the neighborhood on June 30. The tour will feature trolley rides and specials provided by local businesses.

The City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert in Memorial Park is a long-standing city tradition. With beloved performer, Melissa Etheridge, headlining the June 30 show, the Dundee/Memorial Park neighborhood is preparing to welcome a crowd of an anticipated 30,000 guests.

The Dundee Merchants Association will host complimentary, air-conditioned tours to explore Dundee from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 20-minute tours will highlight Dundee’s interesting history including the WWII Japanese bombing balloons, the home of Warren Buffett’s family grocery, Sir Paul McCartney’s famous ice cream visit and much more.

The Dundee Merchant Association will also distribute its annual “Dundee Passport” on June 30th. The “Dundee Passport” booklet will provide exclusive offers from local small businesses to be used throughout the year as well as interesting information about the Dundee neighborhood.

Fine dining, casual dining, Italian, Indian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, English Pub, Wine Bar, Gourmet Market, Antiques, Custom Candle Making, salon services, Film house, vintage apparel, awarding winning ice cream, coffee, fresh bread & pastries, cold beer, wood-fired pizza, zero waste Eco-Boutique, and unboring custom furniture - Dundee has something for everyone.

Passport copies can be picked up on the Trolley Ride or Concert Info Booth on June 30th. Limit one per family.

The tours will showcase Dundee’s walkability between three major Omaha Parks and easy access to the Dodge Street Orbitz line.

Dundee Neighborhood Trolley Tours

Twenty-minute circuit with 6 pick-up/drop-off locations along Underwood Ave. and 50th Streets.

Pick Up/Drop Off locations:



Underwood Ave, & JE George (Baseball Diamond)

Rose Garden Entrance

Dundee Presbyterian Church

Dundee Clock Tower/eCreamery – 50th & Underwood

Filmstreams/Dundee Double Shot – 50th & Capitol

Exist Green – 49th & Underwood

Local Dundee Welcome Weekend Specials

Enjoy the following special promotions June 30-July 2 only! Mention “Dundee Welcome Weekend Special”

eCreamery Ice Cream & Cookies – Try the special edition Melissa Etheridge ”The Only One," fire and desire ice cream flavor! Available this weekend only.

AB’s - 32/44 oz fountain sodas for $0.75.

Albany and Avers - Special event with The Kindling Truck and good.gold permanent jewelry (Friday only).

Dark Horse Salon and Spa - Complimentary Dark Horse Salon tote bag with retail purchase of $75 or more (all weekend). On Friday, stop by for a parking lot party including popsicles, hair tinsel, yard games, and more!

Dundee Candle Co. - Buy one candle, get one candle half off.

Dundee Dell - 15% of meal (excluding Happy Hour), and $1 off all canned To Go Cocktails, while supplies last.

Dundee Double Shot - Free small drip coffee, or $2 off a prepared drink.

Fresh Florals - Free Savannah Bee Company lip balm. One per person (Friday only).

Jaipur - 15% off entire meal (excludes alcohol).

The Barre Code Omaha - New members can enjoy three free classes.

Underwood Bar - Large to-go margaritas in 2 flavors - Lime and strawberry, $7.

KFAB- Parking lot special $6 all-day rate

The City of Omaha Celebrates America Summer Concert and Fireworks Show - Friday, June 30th

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Historic Dundee Trolley Tours

6:30 p.m. — National Anthem & Welcome

6:45-8 p.m. — Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

8:30–10 p.m. — Melissa Etheridge

10 p.m. — Fireworks

