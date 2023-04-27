April showers bring May flowers with these free and affordable weekend events in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arbor Day, National Superhero Day, and outdoor markets — with the weather warming up it's time to go outside and enjoy some of these events happening this weekend!

Arbor Day Weekend Celebration

April 28: 10:00 a.m. - April 30: 5:00 p.m.

Arbor Day Farm

2611 Arbor Avenue

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary.

Featuring a multitude of opportunities to celebrate Arbor Day.

For more information visit: facebook.com

National Superhero Day

April 28: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring face painting, trivia, and food trucks.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Open House at Hot Shops Art Center

April 28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hot Shops Art Center

1301 Nicholas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Suggested $5 donation

Featuring drawings, paintings, photography and more.

For more information visit: hotshopscenter.org

Rummage and Art Sale

April 28: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery

1000 Main Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring home goods, furniture, decor, art and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Food Truck Rally

April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio

5402 South 108th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a variety of food trucks, games and live music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Ralston High School Car Show

April 29: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ralston High School

8969 Park Drive

Ralston, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring raffle prizes, food trucks, vendors and over 140 classic and modified cars!

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall

April 29: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Polish Home Flea Market

April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Polish Home Omaha

201 East 1st Street

Papillion, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring knick-knacks, antiques, collectibles, tools, toys and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

April 29: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Doggy Barket 2023

April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Dewey Park

550 Turner Boulevard

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring 25 local dog vendors, music, food, and fun!

For more information visit: facebook.com

City Nature Challenge at Fontenelle Forest

April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard

Bellevue, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $11; Seniors $10 and Children $8 or free with membership.

Featuring various stations to inform you of plants and animals.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Omaha Music and Collector's Show

April 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters Union Hall

6005 Grover Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $2 or $10 for early-bird. Early-bird entry starting at 9:00 a.m.

Featuring records, tapes, CDs, t-shirts, magazines, music accessories, collectible music and memorabilia and ephemera.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Funfest 2023

April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Werner Park

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, Nebraska

Admission $10

Featuring art, games, inflatables, and concessions.

For more information visit: givesignup.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.