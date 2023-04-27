Watch Now
April showers bring May flowers with these free and affordable weekend events in Nebraska and Iowa

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 14:08:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arbor Day, National Superhero Day, and outdoor markets — with the weather warming up it's time to go outside and enjoy some of these events happening this weekend!

Arbor Day Weekend Celebration
April 28: 10:00 a.m. - April 30: 5:00 p.m.
Arbor Day Farm
2611 Arbor Avenue
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring a multitude of opportunities to celebrate Arbor Day.
For more information visit: facebook.com

National Superhero Day
April 28: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring face painting, trivia, and food trucks.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Open House at Hot Shops Art Center
April 28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Hot Shops Art Center
1301 Nicholas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Suggested $5 donation
Featuring drawings, paintings, photography and more.
For more information visit: hotshopscenter.org

Rummage and Art Sale
April 28: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery
1000 Main Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring home goods, furniture, decor, art and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Food Truck Rally
April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio
5402 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a variety of food trucks, games and live music.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Ralston High School Car Show
April 29: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Ralston High School
8969 Park Drive
Ralston, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring raffle prizes, food trucks, vendors and over 140 classic and modified cars!
For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
April 29: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Polish Home Flea Market
April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Polish Home Omaha
201 East 1st Street
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring knick-knacks, antiques, collectibles, tools, toys and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 29: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Doggy Barket 2023
April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Dewey Park
550 Turner Boulevard
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring 25 local dog vendors, music, food, and fun!
For more information visit: facebook.com

City Nature Challenge at Fontenelle Forest
April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $11; Seniors $10 and Children $8 or free with membership.
Featuring various stations to inform you of plants and animals.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Omaha Music and Collector's Show
April 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters Union Hall
6005 Grover Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $2 or $10 for early-bird. Early-bird entry starting at 9:00 a.m.
Featuring records, tapes, CDs, t-shirts, magazines, music accessories, collectible music and memorabilia and ephemera.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Funfest 2023
April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Werner Park
12356 Ballpark Way
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission $10
Featuring art, games, inflatables, and concessions.
For more information visit: givesignup.org

