April showers bring May flowers with these free and affordable weekend events in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arbor Day, National Superhero Day, and outdoor markets — with the weather warming up it's time to go outside and enjoy some of these events happening this weekend!
Arbor Day Weekend Celebration
April 28: 10:00 a.m. - April 30: 5:00 p.m.
Arbor Day Farm
2611 Arbor Avenue
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring a multitude of opportunities to celebrate Arbor Day.
For more information visit: facebook.com
National Superhero Day
April 28: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring face painting, trivia, and food trucks.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Spring Open House at Hot Shops Art Center
April 28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Hot Shops Art Center
1301 Nicholas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Suggested $5 donation
Featuring drawings, paintings, photography and more.
For more information visit: hotshopscenter.org
Rummage and Art Sale
April 28: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery
1000 Main Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring home goods, furniture, decor, art and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Food Truck Rally
April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio
5402 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a variety of food trucks, games and live music.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Ralston High School Car Show
April 29: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Ralston High School
8969 Park Drive
Ralston, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring raffle prizes, food trucks, vendors and over 140 classic and modified cars!
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
April 29: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Polish Home Flea Market
April 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Polish Home Omaha
201 East 1st Street
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring knick-knacks, antiques, collectibles, tools, toys and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 29: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Doggy Barket 2023
April 29: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Dewey Park
550 Turner Boulevard
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring 25 local dog vendors, music, food, and fun!
For more information visit: facebook.com
City Nature Challenge at Fontenelle Forest
April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $11; Seniors $10 and Children $8 or free with membership.
Featuring various stations to inform you of plants and animals.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Omaha Music and Collector's Show
April 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters Union Hall
6005 Grover Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $2 or $10 for early-bird. Early-bird entry starting at 9:00 a.m.
Featuring records, tapes, CDs, t-shirts, magazines, music accessories, collectible music and memorabilia and ephemera.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Funfest 2023
April 30: 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Werner Park
12356 Ballpark Way
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission $10
Featuring art, games, inflatables, and concessions.
For more information visit: givesignup.org
