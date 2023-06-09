Bellevue Rocks offers traditional staples, new attractions and improved traffic plan

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Rocks is back again, this year with even more to offer. City administrator Jim Ristow said visitors can expect the staples of live music, vendors, and carnival rides and attractions.

He also shared information on what’s new this year.

“There’s an escape room set up,” Ristow said. “Kinda all different things for all different people."

The carnival is such a success, Ristow said this year festival goers will have an extra day to check it out on Sunday.

“It’s largely the carnival’s extra day,” Ristow said.

Ristow said traffic issues in the past led organizers to use shuttle buses to take people to and from the festival during peak times this year; they'll ride the center lane along Mission Avenue, keeping traffic moving while bringing in more people.

Bellevue Rocks kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can befound at this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.