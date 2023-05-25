Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival lineup announced, extended to 4 days

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Community Foundation has announced the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival lineup as well as an extension of the festival to four days.

Read the press release below:

The Bellevue Community Foundation is excited to announce that the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival will grow to a four-day event this year and will be held June 8th - 11th, 2023 at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.

This year’s festival will once again feature amazing FREE live music, Thursday thru Saturday nights headlined by High Heel on Thursday Night, Yellow Brick Road (A Tribute to Elton John) on Friday night, & Multi-Platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker on Saturday night. Plus the return of the huge family-friendly, famous Heart of America Carnival to Bellevue’s Riverfront with rides and attractions that were extremely popular for our community last year.

It was great to see so many people turn out last year to enjoy Bellevue’s largest celebration during this fun-filled weekend. We are expecting another huge turnout this year and have worked with the Bellevue Police Department to take steps to improve traffic flow and have stepped up many other amenities so Bellevue residents and visitors to our community can enjoy a great event. Shuttles will be available on Friday and Saturday evenings from Bellevue East High School. These shuttles are free and highly recommended since they will have a designated lane to get visitors right to the front gate of the festival. A clear bag policy will be enforced at the gate and no one will be admitted into the festival after 10:30 p.m.

We are grateful that our friends at DJ's Dugout, Bellevue Keno and the proposed Belle Vue Downs Horse Track have teamed together as title sponsors once again this year and joined our Premier Sponsors of Beardmore Subaru, Everlight Solar and Back to the River Inc. to help bring this great weekend of entertainment to Bellevue. An event of this magnitude cannot happen without the support of the community and our list of sponsors at all levels is very representative of Bellevue.

“The Bellevue Community Foundation is thrilled to host Bellevue’s biggest annual community celebration once again this year,” said Matt Goetz, Vice President of the Bellevue Community Foundation. “We are really excited about the opportunities for residents of all ages to enjoy this festival and we are excited to again bring an event of

this magnitude to Bellevue with no admission fee thanks to the wonderful community sponsors that make this possible,” said Goetz.

Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival- Event Info:

Join us for the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival 2023 June 8 - 11 at American Heroes Park in Bellevue. Admission is free and donations at the door are appreciated. Clear Bag Policy Enforced and no admission is allowed after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

FOUR FUN-FILLED DAYS, June 8 - 11



Thursday, June 8 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Friday, June 9 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday, June 10 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Sunday, June 11 - Noon to 5 p.m. (Carnival Only - Food & Games Available)

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Gates open at 4 p.m. Military & Family Discount Carnival Night (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.): $10 Off Ride Wristbands, only $25 per wristband per person! ($35 per wristband per person per night on Friday & Saturday Nights. $30 per wristband per person on Sunday).

FREE Live Music: Enjoy the great music of The Shenanigans, followed by High Heel!

FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Gates open at 4 p.m. Carnival (5 p.m.-11 p.m.) - $35 per wristband per person on Friday.

FREE Live Music: Groove to sweet tunes of The 70's Band, followed by Yellow Brick Road (A Tribute to Elton John).

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 - 4 p.m. to Midnight

Gates open at 4 p.m. Carnival (5 p.m.-11 p.m.) - $35 per wristband per person on Saturday.

FREE Live Music Local & popular country music artist, Chad Lee, followed by Multi-Platinum Country Music artist, Uncle Kracker!

SUNDAY, JUNE 11th - Noon to 5 p.m.

Gates open at Noon. Carnival (12 p.m.-5 p.m.) - $5 Off Ride Wristbands, only $30 per wristband per person on Sunday!

Carnival runs from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday & Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival will also feature a large beer garden, delicious food vendors, a VIP area, and numerous merchant vendors.

The Bellevue Community Foundation was formed in 2012 with the goal of working together to help the Bellevue Community grow and prosper, not only now, but for future generations. Hosting an event like Bellevue Rocks! RiverFront Festival is a perfect way for BCF to partner with the City of Bellevue and give back to the Bellevue community. We hope to see you on the banks of the Missouri River in June and for more information on this regional event please go to bellevuerockstheriverfront.com.

