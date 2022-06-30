OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Benson First Friday (BFF) and other Omaha organizations are celebrating the neighborhood's designation as an official creative district with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

BFF Omaha & the Benson Creative District Coordinating Committee are proud to announce the official designation of Benson as a state-recognized Creative District and will celebrate during July First Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Greater Omaha Chamber. The designation comes after 10 years of creative placemaking and successfully leading Benson to become a

Creative District through the Nebraska Arts Council.

The Greater Omaha Chamber’s Red Ribbon Crew will join the newly certified Benson Creative District to officially celebrate the designation. The cutting will take place at 6pm on First Friday July 1 at the intersection of Maple St. & Military Ave., adjacent to BFF Omaha’s on-street Artist Markets.

The last BFF ribbon-cutting occurred 10 years ago, on June 1st, 2012 in the middle of Maple St, commemorating the start of First Fridays in Benson.

The public is also encouraged to stroll the streets of Benson the evening of July 1 for:

● Over 50 artist vendors and community partners, live artists, and street DJs on Military Ave & 62nd St. closures

● Special vendors, artists and live music celebrating Juneteenth on 61st Street

● Sailor’s Grave Tattoo will also offer tattoo specials commemorating BFF Omaha’s 10 years. Anyone who gets the BFF logo tattoo will earn a lifetime membership with the organization.

● And as usual, 20+ special community art & music events, FREE to-go art kits, a Public Art Scavenger Hunt, FREE pedi-cab rides, online & virtual offerings, and more.

BFF hosts monthly First Fridays in Benson, Nebraska. Read more about June’s First Friday on our Facebook page. BFF Omaha welcomes the general public to attend. For more information on the events, please contact Alex Jochim or visit bffomaha.org.

