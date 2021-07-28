Watch
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul,' reports say

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 09:04:23-04

Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed on set while filming "Better Call Saul."

According to CNN and Variety, Odenkirk was shooting for the sixth season of the acclaimed AMC show in New Mexico when the incident occurred.

It's currently unclear what caused Odenkirk's collapse. TMZ reports that the actor is currently in the hospital "under the care of doctors."

Odenkirk got his start in Hollywood in comedy, breaking into the scene in the 1990s as a writer.

Toward the end of the decade, he began appearing on screen. He made regular appearances on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" before starring in his own sketch show, "Mr. Show with Bob and David," on HBO.

But Odenkirk's signature acting role has been the portrayal of sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series "Breaking Bad." After "Breaking Bad" ended its run in 2013, Odenkirk reprised the role of Goodman for a spinoff series, "Better Call Saul."

Reports indicate that the upcoming sixth season of "Better Call Saul" will be the series' last.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
