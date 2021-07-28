Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul,' reports say

Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed on set while filming "Better Call Saul."

According to CNN and Variety, Odenkirk was shooting for the sixth season of the acclaimed AMC show in New Mexico when the incident occurred.

It's currently unclear what caused Odenkirk's collapse. TMZ reports that the actor is currently in the hospital "under the care of doctors."

Odenkirk got his start in Hollywood in comedy, breaking into the scene in the 1990s as a writer.

Toward the end of the decade, he began appearing on screen. He made regular appearances on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" before starring in his own sketch show, "Mr. Show with Bob and David," on HBO.

But Odenkirk's signature acting role has been the portrayal of sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series "Breaking Bad." After "Breaking Bad" ended its run in 2013, Odenkirk reprised the role of Goodman for a spinoff series, "Better Call Saul."

Reports indicate that the upcoming sixth season of "Better Call Saul" will be the series' last.